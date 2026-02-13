19-year-old fatally shot in vehicle, crashes in north Harris County
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old was found fatally shot in his vehicle after crashing it into a garage in north Harris County, according to the sheriff.
North Harris County shooting, crash
What we know:
The incident was reported on Pinechester Drive off Veterans Memorial and Willow Green Drives.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man had crashed into a parked vehicle, then a garage.
The vehicle reportedly had multiple bullet holes, and the driver was found with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased.
Detectives are responding to the scene.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office