19-year-old fatally shot in vehicle, crashes in north Harris County

The Brief The incident was reported in a neighborhood off Veterans Memorial and Willow Tree Drive. A 19-year-old was found shot after crashing his vehicle into a garage. Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A 19-year-old was found fatally shot in his vehicle after crashing it into a garage in north Harris County, according to the sheriff.

North Harris County shooting, crash

What we know:

The incident was reported on Pinechester Drive off Veterans Memorial and Willow Green Drives.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man had crashed into a parked vehicle, then a garage.

The vehicle reportedly had multiple bullet holes, and the driver was found with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are responding to the scene.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.