Texas A&M football postpones game against Tennessee after positive COVID-19 cases

Texas A&M football canceled its game against Tennessee after players tested positive for COVID-19, SEC officials said Tuesday.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, but it was postponed due to positive test results from the Aggies.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: The Texas A&M Aggies logo seen at midfield before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field on October 31, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Alabama vs. LSU matchup was also postponed after players from LSU contracted coronavirus.

Texas A&M is currently 5-1, their sole loss came from Alabama in Week 2, 52-24.