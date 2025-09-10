Texas A&M fires professor over LGBT course content, orders audit of all classes

article

After Texas A&M University leaders were stripped of administrative positions due to LGBT content in at least one course, a professor has been terminated.

Soon after the announcement, the board of regents called for an audit on all courses across the school system.

Texas A&M course audit

Tuesday, the board called for System Chancellor Glenn Hegar to audit every course across the system's campuses.

The school says the audit is intended to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

The statement reads in full:

"The Texas A&M Board of Regents will not tolerate actions that damage the reputation of our institutions. The Board has called for immediate and decisive steps to ensure what happened this week will not be repeated. To that end, the Regents have asked the Chancellor to audit every course and ensure full compliance with all applicable laws."

Texas A&M professor fired

Later Tuesday, Hegar commended school President Mark A. Welsh III for firing a faculty member.

According to the statement, the termination was due to the instructor failing to align her course description with her actual class content.

The statement reads in full:

"I commend President Welsh on the action he has taken to terminate a faculty member who failed to follow instructions to align her course description with the actual content of her class. His action shows insubordination and indoctrination have no place on campus or in our classroom.

Additionally, President Welsh is directing his deans and department heads to conduct an additional audit of the course offerings at our flagship campus.

The Board of Regents and I will be extending that audit to all of the universities in the Texas A&M System."

Texas politicians want A&M leaders fired

Dig deeper:

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott called for the professor's termination.

"Good," Abbott said. "Now, fire the professor who acted contrary to Texas law."

Related article

State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), didn't consider Abbott's stance aggressive enough. Harrison, a Texas Aggie himself, has been vocal about A&M's LGBT coursework.

"Not ‘good’ enough," Harrison posted. "The PRESIDENT must also be fired."

Texas A&M LGBT confrontation video

The backstory:

The school has come under fire for a video that began circulating showing a student confronting a professor over alleged LGBT content in a children's literature course.

The video, which identifies no involved parties, appears to depict an A&M instructor defending such content.

Harrison's most recent crusade to rid the school of LGBT studies proponents began late Monday morning following the release of the video.

Further audio was later released from an alleged conversation between Welsh and a student, which again shows no faces, in which Welsh appears to be heard confirming that the school has LGBT-related coursework.

"Key leaders" in the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences were then removed from their department positions, school President Mark A. Welsh III announced Monday night.

Welsh attributed the demotions to misleading course descriptions, saying the school must keep its word and prevent students from being let down.