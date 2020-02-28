Texas A&M cancels study abroad trips to Italy due to coronavirus spread

article

Texas A&M University is canceling Spring Break trips to Italy for study abroad programs after authorities recommended travelers self-quarantine for two weeks.

Any students, faculty, and staff traveling to Italy or any other country considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a level 2 risk for coronavirus are required to follow the guidelines to self-quarantine for two weeks, and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period. The level 2 warning urges people to exercise caution if traveling to an affected area. As level 3 warnings, China and South Korea are countries already placed on Texas A&M’s suspend-all-travel list.

At this time, the CDC and World Health Organization are not recommending canceling or postponing other worldwide travel. Therefore, Texas A&M is not canceling any other study abroad programs already underway or for those planning other trips over Spring Break.

In the coming weeks, Texas A&M will arrange to refund trip costs for the approximately 30 students and faculty who planned to study abroad in Italy over Spring Break.

A team of university officials continues to constantly monitor the outbreak of the fast-spreading respiratory illness worldwide. To assess potential risks related to the illness, the university is working with governmental agencies, professional health and security organizations, our academic partners and others.

We will need your help. A few easy things we can all do include:

Texas A&M will continue to work with federal, state and local officials to monitor potential risks. If conditions change, we will update students and faculty. Please check A&M Student Health Services website for updated information.

University leaders are following developments regarding the coronavirus, COVID-19, and will keep the campus community informed.

