Fort Bend County crash: Vehicle crashes into business, security guard injured
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A security guard was injured after a vehicle crashed through a business in Fort Bend County on Tuesday evening.
Vehicle crashes into Fort Bend County business
What we know:
According to Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 1, the crash occurred at State Highway 99 northbound and Fry Road.
Officials said the driver inadvertently hit the accelerator.
Authorities stated the store security guard had minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any citations or tickets were given as a result of the crash.
The Source: Fort Bend County Constable Precinct 1