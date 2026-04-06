Houston mom’s plea as Memorial Hermann, BCBS dispute leaves family without care

The Brief As of April 1, 2026, Memorial Hermann is officially out-of-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) Commercial and Blue Advantage Marketplace plans after eight months of failed negotiations. The split impacts thousands of Houston-area patients, including families like the Conways, whose son Tanner relies on specialized, life-critical therapy at TIRR Memorial Hermann for a rare genetic condition. Memorial Hermann accuses BCBSTX of using a "playbook" to force unfair reimbursement rates, while BCBSTX maintains they are protecting members from rising healthcare costs; both sides are currently directing eligible patients to "continuity of care" waivers to maintain temporary access.



A high-stakes contract standoff between Memorial Hermann Health System and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) has left thousands of Houston patients out-of-network, creating a wave of anxiety for families dependent on specialized medical care.

As of April 1, 2026, all Memorial Hermann hospitals, outpatient facilities, and more than 6,000 affiliated physicians are officially out-of-network for BCBSTX Commercial and Blue Advantage Marketplace plans. Memorial Hermann states this comes after eight months of failed negotiations.

Memorial Hermann's response

What they're saying:

Part of Memorial Hermann's statement on the dispute reads:

BCBSTX has a national and statewide playbook of asking for unreasonable demands while dragging out negotiations to the last minute in an attempt to force health systems to accept reimbursement rates and contract language that ignore the financial realities facing health systems today, jeopardizing continuity of care and creating unnecessary anxiety for the patients and families who depend on us for their care.

This approach has been deployed recently against several other Texas health systems, including Ascension Seton, Christus, Covenant Health, Southwestern Health Resources, Baylor Scott and White, and Hendricks Regional Health to name a few – all of whom BCBSTX eventually agreed to terms with after negotiations went public.

Local families impacted

Local perspective:

For families like the Conways, the corporate stalemate is a personal crisis. Melanie Conway’s son, Tanner, lives with STT3A-CDG, an ultra-rare genetic condition affecting fewer than 30 people worldwide. He relies on TIRR Memorial Hermann for critical therapy to maintain his strength and mobility. Out of the 10 physicians and specialists he relies on for care, seven of them are in the Memorial Hermann system.

"For our family, it feels like the ground is shifting beneath our feet," Conway posted on her Facebook page. "Tanner receives critical, ongoing care at TIRR. This isn’t optional therapy... to lose access to that care is not just disruptive—it’s devastating."

Photo of Tanner Conway, a child from the Clear Lake area who relies heavily on therapy services in the Memorial Hermann system. (Facebook Photo)

Memorial Hermann officials have accused the insurer of using a "national and statewide playbook" to delay negotiations and ignore the "financial realities" facing health systems.

In response, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas maintained that their priority is protecting members from rising healthcare costs:

As a customer-owned health insurance industry leader in Texas for more than 95 years, we advocate on your behalf for high-quality, cost-effective health care. Our goal is to protect your access to quality care at affordable rates. It is a responsibility we take seriously.

Continuity of care

Both entities are pointing to "continuity of care" provisions as a temporary solution. Patients who are pregnant or being treated for acute conditions, life-threatening illnesses, or disabilities may qualify to continue seeing their Memorial Hermann providers at in-network rates - but for families like the Conways, they'd prefer to receive care from the doctors and facilities that are proven to work best for their needs.

"We were told that there are many physical therapy places in our area that we could choose," said Conway. "My argument was I have seen people wheeling into TIRR and walk out six months later. They are top-ranked for a reason."

Both BCBSTX and Memorial Hermann have provided answers to questions that individuals and families may have about the dispute.

Dig deeper:

For information from Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas, click here.

For information from Memorial Hermann, visit this link.