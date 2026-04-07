Pearland Walmart store to resume normal operations after bomb threat

The Brief The Pearland Police Department say a Walmart will resume normal operations after a reported bomb threat. The Walmart store is located on North Main Street. Officials say the store was evacuated out of precaution.



A Walmart store in Pearland will resume normal operations after it had to be evacuated when authorities received a reported bomb threat at the location.

Walmart in Pearland evacuated

The Pearland Police Department were called to a Walmart on North Main Street in Pearland to investigate a bomb threat.

Officials say they evacuated the store out of precaution and are investigating the reports.

As of 1:49 p.m., Pearland PD says the store was searched and no explosive devices have been located.

The store will continue normal operations.