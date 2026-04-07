Pearland Walmart store to resume normal operations after bomb threat
PEARLAND, Texas - A Walmart store in Pearland will resume normal operations after it had to be evacuated when authorities received a reported bomb threat at the location.
Walmart in Pearland evacuated
The Pearland Police Department were called to a Walmart on North Main Street in Pearland to investigate a bomb threat.
Officials say they evacuated the store out of precaution and are investigating the reports.
As of 1:49 p.m., Pearland PD says the store was searched and no explosive devices have been located.
The store will continue normal operations.
The Source: Pearland Police Department