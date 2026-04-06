Man arrested with 4 guns after road rage chase in League City: police

The Brief A 24-year-old man was arrested following a road rage incident and pursuit on the Gulf Freeway on Sunday night, police say. The suspect allegedly followed a man and pointed a handgun at him multiple times before a traffic stop. Police used a taser to detain the suspect and found three handguns and a shotgun in his vehicle, authorities say.



A League City man is facing multiple charges after police say he chased another driver and pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident along the Gulf Freeway.

Joshua Leslie, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon, according to the League City Police Department.

Road rage incident in League City

Joshua Leslie (Photo: League City Police Department)

The backstory:

The incident occurred Sunday night.

According to police, a man reported that Leslie, who was driving a black Chevy Silverado, yelled at him in the parking lot of a gym, then pointed a gun at him and started chasing after his vehicle.

Leslie allegedly followed the man down the Gulf Freeway and into the parking lot of a gas station. The other driver reported that Leslie got out of his vehicle and pointed the handgun again, police say.

Officers ended up locating the vehicles on the North Freeway and initiated a traffic stop. Police say Leslie stopped on the freeway in Webster and was not compliant with officers’ commands.

Police say Leslie stepped toward the edge of the overpass, and a Taser was deployed to take him into custody.

By the numbers:

Police say three handguns, one shotgun and multiple boxes of ammunition were found in the pickup truck.

Leslie’s bond was set at $44,000.

Investigation continues

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (281)332-2566.