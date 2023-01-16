Expand / Collapse search

Texas ranked 7th best state to drive in: WalletHub study

By
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study. 

RELATED: Texas ranked top 10 in most polite drivers, Forbes Advisor survey says

Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in. 

Social media challenge prompting certain types of cars to get stolen more

Kia and Hyundai owners across the country are getting fed up this year after some cities have seen a sharp rise in theft. Police say it’s all because of a social media challenge.

The Lone Star State ranked ahead of other southern states like Tennessee and Alabama but fell behind places like Oklahoma and Iowa, which was found to be the very best state to drive in. 

RELATED: Texas ranked 3rd best state for summer road trips, according to study

Texas also took the number one title for average gas prices, 2nd in car dealerships per capita, and 5th in having the most auto-repair shops per capita. 

To read the full report by WalletHub and see how other states compared, click here.