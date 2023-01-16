The streets in Texas may be weird to some people, but it's still one of the best states to drive in, according to a recent study.

Researchers at WalletHub compared all 50 states across several factors including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality. Its findings showed Texas as the 7th best state to drive in.

The Lone Star State ranked ahead of other southern states like Tennessee and Alabama but fell behind places like Oklahoma and Iowa, which was found to be the very best state to drive in.

Texas also took the number one title for average gas prices, 2nd in car dealerships per capita, and 5th in having the most auto-repair shops per capita.

To read the full report by WalletHub and see how other states compared, click here.