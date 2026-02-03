Cicada Lane: Woman dead, man injured in attempted murder-suicide

The Brief A woman was found shot dead and a man injured from a gunshot wound inside a home in East Aldine. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two were allegedly in a dating relationship and have a child together. The man was taken to the hospital in unknown medical condition but is expected to survive, officials said. The family was at the home and had to be taken out by Harris County deputies.



Harris County authorities are investigating after finding a woman dead and a male injured in a possible attempted murder-suicide in East Aldine.

Woman killed in possible murder-suicide attempt

What we know:

Major Al Blendermann reports deputies were called around midnight for a possible welfare check at a home on Cicada Lane in the High Meadows neighborhood.

The family at the home let deputies in and were told a suspect was barricaded inside a bedroom down the hall with a female, officials say. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two were allegedly in a dating relationship and have a child together.

Out of concern for their safety, deputies pulled the family out the home.

Major Blendermann says deputies approached the room with the suspect and female inside. They heard noises from inside but did not get a response from anyone inside.

SWAT was called to the scene, and they breached the door to get into the room when they continued to receive no response.

According to authorities, the female was found dead inside and the male had what looked to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in unknown medical condition but is expected to survive, Major Blendermann said.

The incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide attempt.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and suspect has not been released.