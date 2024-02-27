Texas Health and Human Services Commission reports an increase in complaints about a phone scam targeting Lone Star Card clients and those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

According to the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Fraud Hotline received 10 to 15 daily complaints about a telephone scam using spoofing to impersonate the Lone Star Card Help Desk.

Victims say they received calls from the Lone Star Card Help Desk caller ID with the 800-777-7328 phone number. The caller was occasionally a prerecorded voice that solicited the client’s PIN, Social Security number, and date of birth to be used for new or increased benefits.

Molly Regan, HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner emphasized the importance of protecting benefits, stating, "There are millions of Texans who need our benefits, and we don't want them taken advantage of."

HHS Inspector General Raymond Charles Winter advised caution, stating, "As the OIG Fraud Hotline identifies new and increasingly sophisticated scams, we want Texans to be able to protect themselves against those attempts to steal their information."

The Texas agency wants to remind clients, HHSC will never reach out via phone, text, or email to ask for a card number and PIN. Clients are asked to verify HHSC's authenticity by hanging up and calling the number on the back of their Lone Star Card if they receive concerning calls about their benefits.

In the event of Lone Star Card fraud, individuals are encouraged to promptly contact the Lone Star Card Help Desk at 800-777-7328, report it to the OIG at 800-436-6184, and notify local law enforcement.

Those affected by the scam can seek replacement benefits through their local HHSC office. Individuals requiring immediate food assistance can reach out to local food banks or pantries by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 1 or visiting 211Texas.org.

For more guidance on fraud prevention, visit the HHS Lone Star Card Fraud Awareness and Prevention webpage.