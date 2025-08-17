Texans trade John Metchie III to Eagles for tight end Harrison Bryant

article

The Brief The Houston Texans have traded wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles for tight end Harrison Bryant. The move gives the Texans much-needed depth at tight end after Brevin Jordan suffered a season-ending knee injury. The trade also re-exchanged 2026 draft picks that the two teams had previously swapped in a trade for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, back in March.



The Houston Texans have traded wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tight end, Harrison Bryant, following Brevin Jordan's season-ending knee injury.

Trade details

What we know:

In the deal, the Texans sent Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Eagles, while receiving Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick in return. Bryant was a former fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and provides an experienced option to compete for playing time behind Dalton Schultz and rookie Cade Stover.

Bryant spent last season with the Raiders and had recently signed with the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 03: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Harrison Bryant (85) participates in a drill during training camp on August 3, 2025 at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The exchange of picks is a curious change, as both teams reacquired their own selections that were originally part of a prior trade involving safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on March 11, 2025.

Metchie's Texans tenure

Dig deeper:

For the Texans, the trade signals a willingness to move on from Metchie, a former second-round pick from Alabama whose career in Houston was hampered by injury and a battle with leukemia.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: John Metchie III #8 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The recent acquisitions of two Iowa State wide receivers, 2nd round pick Jayden Higgins and 3rd round pick Jaylin Noel, in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with the trade for Christian Kirk earlier in the offseason, have made Metchie's path to playing time difficult over the past two seasons.