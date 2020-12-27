Texans locked and loaded for matchup against Cincinnati Bengals

The Houston Texans (4-10) will face-off against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-10-1) on Sunday, Dec. 27 at noon CST.

The Texans will attempt to bounce back from a three-game skid after losing a close one against the Indianapolis Colts.

You can catch all the action on FOX 26 starting at noon. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will play immediately after.

Last week, the Texans had a chance to tie it with 19 seconds left when wide receiver Keke Coutee grabbed a pass from Watson, but Darius Leonard knocked the ball out before he could cross the goal line. And again, the Colts recovered the fumble and it sealed their 27-20 win.

Interim coach Romeo Crennel was asked if he thought the last-minute loss to the Colts could bleed into this week and impact the team’s performance against the Bengals.

"Only if we let the tough loss bring us down," he said. "You can look at it two ways. We fought and we played hard and we came up short. What I tell them is you’ve got to keep fighting. If you keep fighting hard enough and long enough then you’ll be able to win some of those games that we’ve come up short in. That’s what we’re going to try to do for two weeks."

While there’s uncertainty at quarterback for the Bengals, the position is the most solid area of the team for the Texans where Watson has been one of the few bright spots in Houston’s dismal season.

Watson, who was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, ranks second in the NFL with 4,134 yards passing and has thrown a career-high 27 touchdown passes. He threw for a season-high 373 yards on Sunday for his eighth 300-yard game this season and has thrown for 300 yards or more 18 times in his career, which ranks second in franchise history.

