Texans' J.J. Watt recovering after shoulder surgery

article

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had surgery on his shoulder after sustaining an injury on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

After the procedure was finished on Tuesday, Watt tweeted his support from his hospital bed for the Houston Astros, who play Game 6 of the World Series.

It was unclear how Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was injured, but he went to the locker room with about 5 ½ minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent. The team announced just before the start of the second half that he wouldn't return, but they did not specify which shoulder he injured.