Texans can give feedback on $4B flood relief plan

The Texas General Land Office is seeking public opinion on how to spend billions of dollars in disaster relief funds. A total of $4.3 billion will be spread across 140 counties. A draft plan is now available online.

There are two ways to give feedback on the plan:

Attend the public hearing on December 11, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Texas Southern University

Email thoughts to cdr@recovery.texas.gov

For more details, visit the Texas General Land Office website.