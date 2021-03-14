Texans 50 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Starting Monday, March 15th the Texas Department of State Health Services will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to include Phase 1C, meaning Texans 50 years and older will now be eligible.

According to death certificate data collected over the course of the pandemic, 93% of Texas fatalities directly caused by COVID-19 are in people 50 years old and older says the TX-DSHS.

Baylor College of Medicine's vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez said the expansion is overdue.

"When you look at the CDC data on who's dying from COVID-19, who's losing their lives, you know the narrative that's out there are those who are 65 and older. But in fact, among minority communities like Hispanic, African American communities, Native American communities, about a third of the deaths are under the age of 65. So what's really happening is our moms and dads, brothers and sisters in their 40s 50s early 60s, who among black and brown communities who are getting sick and dying," said Hotez.

Dr. Hotez believes 80% of the state could get vaccinated by June.

But Texas is already behind, according to Dr Hotez. He attributes the setback partially to the delays from the winter storm, as well as some mixed levels of hesitancy from certain groups to get the vaccine.

To ease their concerns, Dr. Hotez says he’s spent the last several months educating those who are skeptical about receiving the vaccine.

"We have new information coming out of Israel in the last couple of weeks, showing that these vaccines, not only stop symptomatic illness but also stop asymptomatic transmission as well. So in principle, we should be able to vaccinate our way out of this epidemic," said Hotez.

Overall, more than 7 million doses have been administered in Texas. About 4.7 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Last week, Texas added school and childcare workers to the eligibility list.

All people at least age 65, which account for 73% of COVID-19 deaths, are currently eligible for vaccination in Texas. Expanding vaccination to those who are at least 50 years old will protect the next most vulnerable group and advance the state’s dual priorities of reducing the burden of disease on people at the greatest risk of hospitalization and death, according to a release from the TX-DSHS.