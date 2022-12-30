A teenage girl in east Harris County has died, and two other teenagers were being questioned Thursday night after officials said they were "manipulating" a gun, which caused it to go off.

Details are limited, but deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 4400 block of Sherri Ln in Crosby a little before 9 p.m. That's when investigators found a teenage girl, 19, with a deadly gunshot wound.

Two other teenagers, only identified as 17-year-old males, were also found inside the home.

Based on initial details by Sgt. Pinkins with HCSO Homicide Division, they were all taking down decorations in the house, when two of the teens were "manipulating" the firearm when it went off, killing the unidentified 19-year-old.

The two male teens were detained and the weapon was recovered. Sgt. Pinkins said the gun belongs to one of the 19-year-old's roommates, who were not present at the time of this incident.

No additional information was shared in terms of pending charges, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.