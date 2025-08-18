Teen left in stable condition after Baytown apartment shooting
article
BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive in reference to a shooting on Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m.
What we know:
When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male from Baytown with gunshot wounds to his legs and immediately began applying a tourniquet.
The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
What's next:
This case remains under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available for release.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Baytown Police Department.