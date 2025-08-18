Expand / Collapse search

Teen left in stable condition after Baytown apartment shooting

Published  August 18, 2025 3:10pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 19-year-old male was shot in the legs at a Baytown apartment complex on Friday night.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition.
    • Police are currently investigating the shooting and have not released further details.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive in reference to a shooting on Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male from Baytown with gunshot wounds to his legs and immediately began applying a tourniquet. 

The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. 

What's next:

This case remains under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available for release.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Baytown Police Department.

