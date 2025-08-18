Teen left in stable condition after Baytown apartment shooting

article

The Brief A 19-year-old male was shot in the legs at a Baytown apartment complex on Friday night. The victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. Police are currently investigating the shooting and have not released further details.



Baytown police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Northwood Drive in reference to a shooting on Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

What we know:

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male from Baytown with gunshot wounds to his legs and immediately began applying a tourniquet.

The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

What's next:

This case remains under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available for release.