East Harris County: Teen killed at party with more than 200 people in attendance

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot and killed and an 18-year-old was wounded during a large gathering in Harris County. Authorities believe the 17-year-old victim was specifically targeted in a physical altercation before the shooting. The suspects are described as three or four Hispanic males, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 17-year-old was shot and killed, and a second teen was wounded during a large gathering of young people in east Harris County late Saturday night, authorities said.

Targeted Shooting

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14700 block of Waldine Street at 1:15 a.m., where they found remnants of a large party with about 200 people, most of whom were running from the scene, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Fatal shooting in the 14700 block of Waldine St. in Houston.

Deputies found a 17-year-old Hispanic male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male, 18, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the victim was approached by several individuals at the party, and a fight started before he was shot. Detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted.

Suspects are described as three or four Hispanic males, ranging from their late teens to early 20s.

The event was held in an open area between trailers, not a residence, and had a band. Investigators said attendees were charged admission and served drinks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been identified at this time.