Teen killed in shooting in NE Harris Co., authorities investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Friday night.
Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Atascocita Plum Court.
When deputies arrived, they found a male, possibly 16 or 17-years-old, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The male was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.
No suspects have been detained at this time.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.