Teen killed in shooting in NE Harris Co., authorities investigating

FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Friday night. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Atascocita Plum Court. 

When deputies arrived, they found a male, possibly 16 or 17-years-old, with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The male was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. 

No suspects have been detained at this time. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 