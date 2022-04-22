Teen killed in shooting in NE Harris Co., authorities investigating

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Friday night.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Atascocita Plum Court.

When deputies arrived, they found a male, possibly 16 or 17-years-old, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

No suspects have been detained at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.