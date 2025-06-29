Teen finds mother fatally stabbed in Houston home; Suspect surrenders

article

The Brief A woman in her early 40s was fatally stabbed in her Houston apartment. Her 13-year-old son discovered her and called 911. The victim's on-again, off-again boyfriend, a man in his 30s, has turned himself in, but identities and motive are still unknown.



What we know:

At approximately 8:35 p.m. the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a CPR in progress in the 8000 Block of S Braeswood.

Officials arrived to the call for the stabbing of a female in her early 40s.

The victim was located with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as a male in his 30s and described as the on-again and off-again boyfriend. Houston police say the suspect turned himself in.

The 13-year-old son of the deceased mother came home from the liquor store down the street and found his mother, then left the apartment and called 911 from a neighbor's phone.

What we don't know:

Houston police's homicide unit is currently investigating to find the suspect's motive.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been revealed as the investigation remains ongoing.