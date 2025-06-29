Teen finds mother fatally stabbed in Houston home; Suspect surrenders
What we know:
HOUSTON - At approximately 8:35 p.m. the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a CPR in progress in the 8000 Block of S Braeswood.
Officials arrived to the call for the stabbing of a female in her early 40s.
The victim was located with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was identified as a male in his 30s and described as the on-again and off-again boyfriend. Houston police say the suspect turned himself in.
The 13-year-old son of the deceased mother came home from the liquor store down the street and found his mother, then left the apartment and called 911 from a neighbor's phone.
What we don't know:
Houston police's homicide unit is currently investigating to find the suspect's motive.
The identities of the suspect and victim have not been revealed as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.