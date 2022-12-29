A teenager is lucky to be alive after he was reportedly driving his grandmother's truck overnight Thursday and crashed, causing it to burst into flames.

It happened a little after 4:15 a.m. on 290 inbounds to I-10 east transition where the truck was fully engulfed in the blaze.

Our cameras caught up with the teen driver, who said he lost control before hitting the barrier of the east and west ramps. From there, the truck caught fire but was able to climb out of the passenger side to escape.

Firefighters arrived shortly afterward and rushed to put the flames out.

Meanwhile, the teen driver also said the truck belonged to his grandmother and was driving without a license. He only suffered a small cut on his forehead and declined to be treated at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but the transition roads were closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.