A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, in an unknown condition. It's unclear what caused the crash, but as a result, all lanes were closed temporarily while crews worked to investigate and clean up the wreckage.

Those lanes have since been reopened.

(Photo courtesy of Cy-Fair FD)

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.