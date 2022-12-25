1 killed, another hospitalized after apartment catches fire in northwest Houston

At least one person died Christmas morning and another was rushed to the hospital after their apartment in northwest Houston caught fire.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but firefighters were called to the 900 block of Lehman St. near I-45. We're told 60 firefighters responded to the location.

That's where officials said at least one person, a woman believed to be middle-aged was found dead at the scene. Another individual, identified by firefighters only as a man in his late 40s, was rescued from the apartment and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No firefighters were reported injured, but residents were asked to avoid the area.

Authorities did not detail what caused the fire, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.