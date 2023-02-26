A deadly crash in Brazoria County overnight Sunday claimed a teenage passenger's life and sent a DWI driver to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies said in a press release that officers received a 911 call from OnStar Call Center about a crash on SH 288 near the FM 1462 intersection a little before 4:30 a.m.

Initial evidence by responding officers that Rodrigo Santa Cruz, 21, of Jones Creek, Texas was driving a black Chevy pickup truck heading southbound on SH 288 and hit a white GMC pickup truck parked on the shoulder.

The driver in the GMC was the sole occupant, officials said, and fortunately was not injured.

However, a passenger inside the Chevy pickup, Jennifer Gonzalez, 19, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Santa Cruz was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Additionally, authorities said the 21-year-old driver showed "possible signs of intoxication," and further investigation confirmed this. He was at last check, charged with Intoxication Assault, a 3rd-degree felony.