Teen charged with igniting firework in Northshore Senior High School

A teen is accused of igniting a firework inside Northshore Senior High School during dismissal.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, several students were injured with scrapes, scratches, and bruises when attempting to exit the building on January 8.

A 17-year-old is charged with reckless arson.

"This is the second fireworks incident in a week at an educational institution in unincorporated Harris County," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "We take improper use of fireworks seriously and will continue to work with the Harris County District Attorney's Office to pursue charges for these dangerous incidents. Fireworks are explosive devices, and when not used appropriately, fireworks can cause harm and are dangerous."

Last week, two students at Klein Forest High School were charged with felony arson for allegedly igniting a firework in the cafeteria. Authorities said four students sustained minor injuries in that incident.