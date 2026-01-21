Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Inland Jackson County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Galveston Island
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Southern Liberty County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County, Grimes County, Washington County, Brazos County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Houston County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 9:00 AM CST, Galveston Island, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Chambers County, Inland Harris County, Waller County, Colorado County, Montgomery County

Popular social media influencer arrested, charged in Montgomery County child sex assault investigation

By
Published  January 21, 2026 10:46pm CST
News
FOX 26 Houston
Montgomery County man charged in child assault

Montgomery County man charged in child assault

A Montgomery County man is facing two first-degree felony charges in a case involving a young child. Court documents say the crime was recorded - and the child's mother says she's the one who discovered it. FOX 26's Karys Belger has the latest. 

The Brief

    • A Montgomery County man who is known online as a popular social media influencer is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography, both first-degree felonies.
    • Investigators say the incident happened on Jan. 16
    • The child’s mother spoke with FOX 26 anonymously and says she called police immediately after discovering what she says happened.

Montgomery County, TX - A Montgomery County man who has a significant following online is now facing two first-degree felony charges tied to the sexual assault of a very young child. 

Montgomery County arrest: Popular social media influencer arrested, charged

Court documents list Victor Corey Paillet III as the defendant and show he is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography. The child’s mother agreed to speak with FOX 26 anonymously to protect her child’s identity. 

She told FOX 26 she knew Paillet for about two years. She says on the day the incident happened, she asked him to watch her children until her sister could come pick them up so she could go to work. 

Later, she says she got a strange feeling something wasn’t right and decided to check his phone. The mother says she left the room and immediately went to her sister — and they called police right away.  

"And then I was like, we gotta call the cops… so then we called immediately and they came right away," she said. 

She told FOX 26 the emotional toll has been overwhelming. 

"We’re just literally traumatized… she’s been crying… it’s hard to sleep…" she said. 

FOX 26 is not identifying the mother or the child to protect the child’s identity.

What we know:

Charging documents filed in Montgomery County show Paillet is charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child (first-degree felony) 

Promotion of child pornography (first-degree felony) 

The documents list Jan. 16, 2026 as the offense date. The child’s mother told FOX 26 she has since moved out of the home she was living in and is now staying with family while she tries to stabilize her life and protect her child.

She says she’s working to get counseling for herself and her daughter and dealing with financial strain as she tries to break her lease and relocate. She also provided FOX 26 with video of the arrest at her home. 

She says she’s speaking out now to warn other parents to be cautious about who they allow around their children. 

"So for any other parent, please just be so careful… thoroughly check that person… so that doesn’t happen to your kid next…" she said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released several details, including:

  • whether additional charges could be filed
  • whether investigators believe there are confirmed additional victims beyond the current charges
  • the suspect’s bond status, court schedule, or whether he has retained an attorney
  • what investigators may be asking the public to look for or report, beyond general tips

FOX 26 has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and any updated statement.

The Source: Information in this report comes from charging documents filed in Montgomery County and a FOX 26 interview with the child’s mother, who agreed to speak anonymously.

NewsCrime and Public SafetyTop Stories