Popular social media influencer arrested, charged in Montgomery County child sex assault investigation

The Brief A Montgomery County man who is known online as a popular social media influencer is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography, both first-degree felonies. Investigators say the incident happened on Jan. 16 The child’s mother spoke with FOX 26 anonymously and says she called police immediately after discovering what she says happened.



A Montgomery County man who has a significant following online is now facing two first-degree felony charges tied to the sexual assault of a very young child.

Montgomery County arrest: Popular social media influencer arrested, charged

Court documents list Victor Corey Paillet III as the defendant and show he is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography. The child’s mother agreed to speak with FOX 26 anonymously to protect her child’s identity.

She told FOX 26 she knew Paillet for about two years. She says on the day the incident happened, she asked him to watch her children until her sister could come pick them up so she could go to work.

Later, she says she got a strange feeling something wasn’t right and decided to check his phone. The mother says she left the room and immediately went to her sister — and they called police right away.

"And then I was like, we gotta call the cops… so then we called immediately and they came right away," she said.

She told FOX 26 the emotional toll has been overwhelming.

"We’re just literally traumatized… she’s been crying… it’s hard to sleep…" she said.

FOX 26 is not identifying the mother or the child to protect the child’s identity.

What we know:

Charging documents filed in Montgomery County show Paillet is charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child (first-degree felony)

Promotion of child pornography (first-degree felony)

The documents list Jan. 16, 2026 as the offense date. The child’s mother told FOX 26 she has since moved out of the home she was living in and is now staying with family while she tries to stabilize her life and protect her child.

She says she’s working to get counseling for herself and her daughter and dealing with financial strain as she tries to break her lease and relocate. She also provided FOX 26 with video of the arrest at her home.

She says she’s speaking out now to warn other parents to be cautious about who they allow around their children.

"So for any other parent, please just be so careful… thoroughly check that person… so that doesn’t happen to your kid next…" she said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released several details, including:

whether additional charges could be filed

whether investigators believe there are confirmed additional victims beyond the current charges

the suspect’s bond status, court schedule, or whether he has retained an attorney

what investigators may be asking the public to look for or report, beyond general tips

FOX 26 has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for additional information and any updated statement.