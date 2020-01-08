2 juveniles charged for allegedly igniting firework at Klein Forest HS

article

Two juveniles have been charged with felony arson after allegedly igniting a firework at Klein Forest High School.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the boys were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion within the school, which caused injuries to four students on Tuesday.

Authorities say the boys ignited an aerial firework that was placed inside a secondary container.

"This was a very serious incident that occurred inside one of our schools, and we are fortunate the injuries sustained were minor," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "I'm proud of our partnerships with Klein ISD Police, local law enforcement, and the District Attorney's Office. Our officers were able to quickly identify the suspects, obtain confessions, and file charges."

According to Klein ISD, the firework was discharged around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and Klein ISD police officers on duty immediately began executing the emergency operations plan.

The school was evacuated, and classes were dismissed for the day.

Four students sustained minor injuries and were checked out by the school nurse. They were then cleared by EMS. No one was hospitalized.

School resumes on Wednesday.