4 people injured after firework ignited in cafeteria at Klein Forest HS

Authorities are investigating a possible firework explosion at Klein Forest High School.

Klein ISD says the school was evacuated after an explosion. They say all students and staff are safe, but four students were injured. No one has been transported to the hospital. Police say injuries were minor and were based on how the device was activated.

One suspect, who has been identified as a student, has been detained, and authorities are searching for other suspects.

Klein ISD says buses were sent to the school early. School was dismissed and no one will return to the building today. All on and off-campus afterschool activities have been canceled.

Pct. 4 was also assisting Klein ISD PD.

ATF Houston was also on the scene assisting the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.