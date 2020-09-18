TD 22 expected to become tropical storm in the Gulf on Friday

article

Tropical Depression 22 is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, TD 22 is close to tropical storm strength on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds at 35 mph.

The tropical depression is located about 255 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and is moving north-northeast at 7 mph.

The NHC says this general motion is expected to continue through early Saturday, and then a slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday.

TD 22 is forecast to strengthen over the next few days, and the NHC says the system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday.

At this point, the forecast is highly uncertain both in location and size of this storm. The entire Texas coast, as well as portions of Louisiana and Mexico, are currently in the cone of uncertainty.

If the tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, the next storm name is Beta.

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in eastern Atlantic on Friday morning, using final name on NHC's 2020 list. After all 21 names are used up in a season, the Greek alphabet is used.

