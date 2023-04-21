Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars on earth. She is selling out multiple nights in stadiums around the country on her Eras tour and she has sold more than 114 million albums worldwide.

On the eve of her three-night stand at NRG Stadium, local radio personalities and one of Houston's top music writers weigh on the rise of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is a worldwide phenomenon. Currently, on her Eras Tour. She is selling out multiple stadium dates at every stop. But how did she get here?

"I think that Taylor is probably one of the most relatable artists that there is because as Taylor is onstage in front of 76,000 people she also feels like somebody could go shopping at the Galleria with," said Sarah Pepper with Mix 96.5.

Swift's incredible songwriting chops and girl-next-door image has catapulted her into the stratosphere of pop stardom. But even with all the success, she's managed to stay grounded

"The way that Taylor interacts with her fans, I think is unlike any other artists that we've seen," Jesse Watt Mix 96.5.

This weekend. Taylor Swift takes over the city of Houston with her three sold-out nights at NRG stadium. But way back in 2006, when she was only 16 years old, she released her first album and instantly became the darling of country music.

"I remember her going to her first award show where she sang the song Tim McGraw and Tim McGraw was sitting in the front row. And she was so giddy and just so humble, and I feel like she still is like that," Erica Rico with 93Q Country says. "Honestly, you know, I've interviewed a lot of artists altogether. She's number one on my list of the nicest, genuine, most genuine people I've ever met."

The era's tour is shaping up to be one for the ages. When it's all said and done, she will have racked up some serious ticket sales. And that puts her almost alone at the top of the pop music Mount Everest. Her only serious competition may come from right here in H-Town.

"And maybe Beyoncé is the only one I can think of that's sort of, that's a comparable artist that does the scale, the big albums, the event albums, the big tours, the event tours," says Andrew Dansby, an entertainment writer with the Chron. "Books a tour and then has to double the nights in each market. That sort of thing. Yeah, I can't think of many other, other comparable performers though. It's a shortlist up there."

Whether you're a Swiftie or just a casual fan, keep an eye on Miss Taylor because the sky's the limit at this point and she's nowhere near being done.