Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" movie guidelines released; what you should know before you go

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert movie, "Eras Tour," hit theaters Friday, and fans are rushing to secure their seats.

With many showings already sold out, it's clear that Swifties are eager to experience the magic of Taylor's live performances on the big screen.

To ensure a harmonious and enjoyable experience for all moviegoers, AMC Theaters has released some guidelines.

Attendees are encouraged to proudly display their "Swiftie" gear, sing along to their favorite tunes, and even bust out a few dance moves. However, it's important to note that these activities should be limited to areas that do not obstruct the view of other guests or damage theater seats.

In the spirit of fandom, selfies and group photos are also encouraged. Capture the excitement and share the memories, but please refrain from recording the movie itself.

AMC Theaters kindly requests that all attendees respect the no-recording policy to preserve the integrity of the concert movie and prevent any unauthorized distribution.

So, grab your "Swiftie" gear, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to immerse yourself in the incredible world of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie.

But remember, let's keep the "bad blood" out of the theater and ensure that everyone can fully enjoy this remarkable cinematic experience.