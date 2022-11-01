Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week

article

Taylor Swift made music history when ten songs from her new album "Midnights" charted in the top 10 songs of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single week.

"Anti-Hero," the first single from her album, claimed the No. 1 spot. The other top five songs were "Lavender Haze," "Maroon," "Snow on the Beach" and "Midnight Rain."

The songs "Bejeweled," "Question…?," "You’re On Your Own, Kid," "Karma" and "Vigilante S--t" followed.

Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard. The 32-year-old also surpassed Drake and the Beatles for having the most titles in the top of the Hot 100 in a single week.

The global pop star took to Twitter to record her reaction to the news.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer-songwriter wrote.

The other 10 tracks from "Midnights" also charted on Billboard's Hot 100. The Hot 100 tracks U.S. streaming music (official audio and official video), sales data and radio airplay.

"Midnights" broke Spotify's record for the most-streamed album in a single day when it debuted on October 21.

The album was so highly-anticipated that it overwhelmed Spotify's platform, with at least 8,000 frustrated music listeners reporting outages.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift tweeted at the time. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

