Tavores Henderson’s mother makes bond after being charged with hindering investigation

Tavores Henderson’s mother has made bond after she was arrested and accused of hiding him from law enforcement. Tiffany Henderson's bond was set at $5,000.

Tavores' mother and her boyfriend are facing criminal charges for helping him evade capture by law enforcement. She reportedly lied to detectives about knowing her son's whereabouts. When asked why Tiffany lied about knowing where her son was, she replied, "Because I am a mom," according to court documents.

The accused cop killer’s bond was set at $150,000 for murder, but the state filed a motion to deny bail. There is a bond of $5,000 set for a lesser charge.

Henderson is charged with murder for the hit-and-run death of Sgt. Sullivan. At 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Tavores was taken into custody in Houston.