Man convicted of using Taco Bell wrappers to smuggle meth into Texas

By
Published  September 10, 2025 5:12pm CDT
FILE - A judge’s gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum on Feb. 3, 2009, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    • A man was convicted of smuggling meth from Mexico to Texas.
    • Jose Valverde-Ramos was caught with 51.15 kilograms of meth wrapped in Taco Bell wrappers.
    • He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison at his Dec. 9 sentencing.

LAREDO, Texas - A Mexican national has been convicted of drug trafficking charges after authorities say he smuggled methamphetamine across the Texas border inside of Taco Bell wrappers. 

Jose Luis Valverde-Ramos, 57, has been found guilty of conspiracy to import methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, said on Wednesday.

Ramos was stopped on June 14 in a Mitsubishi Outlander with Mexico license plates at the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo. 

He reported at the crossing that he was on the way to a doctor in Dallas for a blood pressure treatment. The release says anomalies were noticed in the vehicle’s ceiling, and a search was ordered. 

Eight tube-like packages were found in a box in a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s ceiling. Each package was wrapped in Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos-branded plastic, according to the release. 

The packages were found to contain a total of 51.15 grams of methamphetamine. 

Following a two-day trial, the jury convicted Ramos after about half an hour of deliberations. 

Ramos’ sentencing is set for Dec. 9. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, with a possible $10 million maximum fine. 

He will remain in custody until his sentencing. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

