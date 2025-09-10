Man convicted of using Taco Bell wrappers to smuggle meth into Texas

article

The Brief A man was convicted of smuggling meth from Mexico to Texas. Jose Valverde-Ramos was caught with 51.15 kilograms of meth wrapped in Taco Bell wrappers. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison at his Dec. 9 sentencing.



A Mexican national has been convicted of drug trafficking charges after authorities say he smuggled methamphetamine across the Texas border inside of Taco Bell wrappers.

Taco Bell-wrapped meth

What we know:

Jose Luis Valverde-Ramos, 57, has been found guilty of conspiracy to import methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, said on Wednesday.

Ramos was stopped on June 14 in a Mitsubishi Outlander with Mexico license plates at the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo.

He reported at the crossing that he was on the way to a doctor in Dallas for a blood pressure treatment. The release says anomalies were noticed in the vehicle’s ceiling, and a search was ordered.

Eight tube-like packages were found in a box in a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s ceiling. Each package was wrapped in Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos-branded plastic, according to the release.

The packages were found to contain a total of 51.15 grams of methamphetamine.

Following a two-day trial, the jury convicted Ramos after about half an hour of deliberations.

What's next:

Ramos’ sentencing is set for Dec. 9. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison, with a possible $10 million maximum fine.

He will remain in custody until his sentencing.