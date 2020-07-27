TABC suspends more Houston-area businesses for violating executive order

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the licenses of multiple Houston-area businesses for violating Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order over the weekend.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott orders Texas bars to close, restaurants to scale back to 50% capacity

Businesses that don't comply with the order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation. Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business’ alcohol license or permit.

The TABC announced on Monday that there were six bars found in violation of Abbott’s order over the weekend. They are listed below:

Jailhouse Saloon in Spring, Texas

Stetson’s Night Life in Humble, Texas

Advertisement

Down on Main Street in Baytown, Texas

This Bar in Crosby, Texas

Squeezes in Beaumont, Texas

Lazy H in Liberty, Texas

RELATED: Bisou restaurant attracts large crowds with no social distancing

Each business will have the opportunity to contest the suspension at a hearing before a state administrative judge.

Texans can report a potential violation by email, by calling 888-THE-TABC, or by using the free TABC: Mobile app for Apple and Android devices. To view TABC’s guidance for the alcoholic beverage industry, click here.