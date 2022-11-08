Democrat incumbent Sylvia Garcia has been reelected to her current seat in Congress in District 29.

District 29 covers part of Harris County where she was elected to office in 2020.

Garcia is a former Democratic member of the Texas State Senate representing District 6 from 2013 to 2018. She also served as director and presiding judge of the Houston Municipal System and Houston City Controller. She’s also been elected to the Harris County Commissioners Court.