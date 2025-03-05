Family of late Rep. Sylvester Turner releases statement on his passing

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston, has died at the age of 70. Rep. Turner's family says he was sent to a hospital after President Trump's address, then passed away at his home. Details regarding memorial services have not been released at this time.



"It is with inexpressible sadness that we the family of Congressman Sylvester Turner, Representative for the 18th Congressional District of Texas, acknowledge his unexpected passing.

After attending the State of The Union Address in Washington, D.C. last evening, Congressman Turner was taken to the hospital and he was later released.

On Wednesday, March 5 at approximately 5:45am he died at his home from enduring health complications. The Turner family is requesting fervent prayers from all who knew and loved him. We also request the public’s respect for our family's privacy as we process this difficult reality.

Official communication will come from his staff at the appropriate time. Congressman Turner was the consummate public servant. But to us, he was our beloved father, grandfather, sibling, and relative. Thank you for your prayers.

More information regarding services will be forthcoming."

Leaders from the Greater Houston area, Texas, and the U.S. have created statements in response to Rep. Turner's passing.

Multiple responses have described him as a man of character, a friend, and a fighter for the city of Houston.

