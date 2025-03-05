The Brief U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston, has died at the age of 70. He was born and raised in Houston and spent more than two decades serving as a state representative before becoming mayor. Leaders from Houston and across the country are reflecting on his legacy.



What they're saying:

Houston Mayor John Whitmire confirmed Turner's passing during a council meeting on Wednesday morning and remembered him as a "remarkable public servant."

"This comes as a shock to everyone. I'm going to ask Houstonians to come together. Pray for his family. Join us in celebrating this remarkable public servant. Celebrate his life, which we will be doing," Whitmire said.

Here’s how leaders are remembering him.

Turner Family

"It is with inexpressible sadness that we the family of Congressman Sylvester Turner, Representative for the 18th Congressional District of Texas, acknowledge his unexpected passing.

After attending the State of The Union Address in Washington, D.C. last evening, Congressman Turner was taken to the hospital and he was later released.

On Wednesday, March 5 at approximately 5:45am he died at his home from enduring health complications. The Turner family is requesting fervent prayers from all who knew and loved him. We also request the public’s respect for our family's privacy as we process this difficult reality.

Official communication will come from his staff at the appropriate time. Congressman Turner was the consummate public servant. But to us, he was our beloved father, grandfather, sibling, and relative. Thank you for your prayers.

More information regarding services will be forthcoming."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Congressman Turner was a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years. From his time as State Representative, to Mayor of Houston, and finally representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state. Congressman Turner will be missed, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire

During a council meeting on Wednesday morning, Mayor Whitmire said, "Not many people know how close Sylvester and I was. I was in the Senate 40 years. He was a state representative in my district for 24. No one's introduced me more in public than Sylvester Turner. No one introduced him more in public than John Whitmire. We've been together in good times and bad times. He asked me to speak at his mother's funeral. I was there when Ashley was born. He was there when Whitney and Sarah were born. As recently as two weeks ago, we were together as friends, as public servants, installing F.N. Williams II in Acres Home, week ago Sunday. We made sure that we were both in the same picture with the family. We had tremendous influence on each other as we were young elected officials. He and I both loved Houston, we loved Texas and this great country. It is a personal loss for me. And the reason no one knows how close we are is the mean politics of our system. We never took our disagreements personally. Man, I'd run over to the house because he was such a good state representative, and he was always on the conference committee. That's five individuals out of the House that write the final version of the state budget, $180 billion. And I was the longest-serving senator, but I needed some items in the budget, and I knew where to go, and it was usually accomplished. So I've lost a personal friend, advisor. And we've lost an outstanding public official. Experience matters folks. No one will be able to step into Sylvester's shoes and carry on his duties, because there's only one Sylvester Turner."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared some remarks and memories following the death of Rep. Turner.

"On a personal note, I will miss him. He's somebody that I really loved and got to know well and worked with very well. And on a more official note, on behalf of the residents of Harris County, my deepest condolences to his family in particular, to his constituents and especially the folks in the 18th Congressional District. They've been through a lot. Harris County is still here, and we'll be watching out for anything they need in the meantime."

The judge later released a statement including the following:

"Our community has lost an irreplaceable leader. I am devastated and shocked by the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner, who was my governing partner and friend. …. On behalf of Harris County, I offer my condolences to his family and friends, all those he representated throughout his career, and the residents of the 18th Congressional District."

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

"This morning, Jan and I were saddened to hear the news of Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s passing. Please join us in prayer for Congressman Turner’s family, friends, and the entire city of Houston."

Office of Rep. Turner

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner, who died peacefully today at the age of 70. … Throughout his career, he was known for his bipartisan leadership, dedication to his constituents, and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all Houstonians. … Details regarding memorial services will be announced in the coming days. The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.."

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis

"My sincere condolences to Ashley and the Turner family. Houston mourns the loss of our servant leader, proud native son, dedicated father and dear friend.

Thank you, Sylvester Turner for all you gave of yourself to serve Houston, Texas, and this nation. We the People are all better off because you chose to dedicate yourself to a life of public service. You also advanced the continuous struggle to make this nation as good as its promise of freedom and justice for all. "

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia

"The loss of Sylvester Turner leaves an incredible hole in my heart. Despite previously having been opponents, Mayor Turner and I put bygones aside and developed a tremendous partnership between the City of Houston and Harris County that remains today. He gave his life to working for the people of Houston, from his decades in the Texas House, to his two terms as Mayor, and finally as a Congressman. I’m thankful to Mayor/Representative Turner for his many years of public service. Houston is a better home to all of us because of his many years of dedication to serving the people. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and all those who loved him."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

"Sylvester Turner carried Houston in his DNA with grit, courageous optimism, and the heart of a fighter. Today, Houston mourns the passing of a cherished native son who showed all of us in public service how to build a legacy of unity and shared prosperity that will endure as long as we follow Sylvester’s commitment to serving all the people all the time with all our heart. Rest in peace, my good friend."

Former Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo

"Sad start to the day. I will always cherish the time serving alongside Mayor Turner during some very challenging events, from a Super Bowl to Hurricane Harvey, to Ice Storms, two World Series, and more. My prayers go out to Ashley and extended Turner family. Rest in peace, Mayor."

Houston Astros

"The Houston Astros join the rest of the Houston Community and beyond in mourning the passing of Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Born and raised in Houston, Sylvester dedicated his life to making his city a better place to live. As Mayor, he was a friend and strong supporter of the Houston Astros as well as all of our sports teams. It is fitting that the Astros Youth Academy is proudly located in Sylvester Turner Park. He may no longer be with us, but his legacy and great contributions to the City of Houston will never be forgotten. Our sincere condolences to all of his loved ones."

Houston District C Councilwoman Abbie Kamin

I’m still trying to find the right words. But one thing was clear as I looked at Houston’s skyline today—a view he loved—this extraordinary man gave his life to our city and to our nation. To my dear friend, mentor, and Congressman-we will carry the torch.

Harris County Democratic Party

"The Harris County Democratic Party joins Harris County in mourning the passing of Congressman and former Mayor Sylvester Turner, statesman, father, and grandfather, who passed away over night…. He leaves a legacy of compassion, dedication, and tireless leadership for the people of Harris County. Our thoughts this morning are with his family."

Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy

"I am heartbroken to learn about the death of our community’s champion, Congressman Sylvester Turner.

Houston’s forever Mayor, Congressman Turner showed up to work every day with the children of our region on his mind. He showed kids like me that we can achieve more than we could dream. If a black kid from Acres Homes could go on to be mayor of the fourth largest city in America and a member of Congress, so could we.

Today, many of us have also lost a mentor and friend. If you were a young black elected official in the Houston area, you inevitably came to know him as a mentor who always made himself available when you needed his guidance or support. When starting the African American Memorial Conservancy, I called Congressman Turner for guidance, as he had gone through the same process in forming the Emancipation Park Conservancy years ago. He gave great advice on how to get started and avoid some of the pitfalls he’d experienced. True to form, he didn’t hesitate when asked to join the advisory committee, even though he was about to step foot into congress himself.

His sage advice from decades of public service has helped guide me as I have started my career as an elected official just as I know it has guided countless other leaders in our community. Above all else that will be dearly missed.

As I visited his office at the US Capitol this week, the sense of purpose was just as alive there as I knew it to be in every other office he occupied.

To his daughter Ashley, his entire family, friends, staff, and all those who join me in feeling this loss, I express my deepest condolences. We must now be the light for others that he was for each of us."

Texas State Rep. Jon Rosenthal

"I'm incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of @SylvesterTurner last night. He was a dear friend and an incredible lifelong public servant who will be forever remembered for his service to our communities , our city, our state and our Country. RIP Mr Mayor."

Texas Rep. Gene Wu

"I am devastated. Sylvester was more than just a colleague to me — he was my advisor, my mentor, and my personal hero. When I started, not even as a Legislator, as a staffer in ’05, there were only two names I knew before working here: Senfronia Thompson and Sylvester Turner. They were people who were outspoken for fighting for their communities and defending the poor and the working class, and anybody who got stepped on.To Ashley and his family, thank you so much for sharing such an amazing person with us. Thank you for everything you have sacrificed and given.To Sylvester, you are my brother and I will always love you. Rest in power, my friend."

U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my colleague, Congressman Sylvester Turner. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service as Mayor of Houston and the Representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District. May he Rest in Peace."

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

Photo via Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

"The men and women of Constable Mark Herman’s Office send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Former Houston Mayor and current U.S. Representative Sylvester Turner who has passed at the age of 70.U.S. Rep. Turner was elected to Texas' 18th Congressional District in November. While Mayor, Sylvester Turner, worked hand in hand with Constable Herman keeping the citizens in Kingwood safe!Rest in Peace Sir."

U.S. Congressman Craig Goldman

".⁦@SylvesterTurner⁩ wasn’t just a tremendous State Rep, Mayor and Congressman, he was a tremendous friend. He was passionate, extremely smart and respected by all who knew and worked with him. Texas lost a legend today."

Houston Police Officers' Union

"The Houston Police Officers’ Union mourns the loss of Congressman Sylvester Turner, a steadfast advocate for our city and former mayor of Houston. His unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to improving the lives of Houstonians will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."