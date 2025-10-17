The Sweet Tooth Rodeo brings star power and Black rodeo history to Houston

The Brief The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and SP5DER teamed up for The Sweet Tooth Rodeo in Houston on Thursday All proceeds benefit African-American cowboys and cowgirls through BPIR Foundation Celebrities and influencers came out to the event to show support for the rodeo youth



The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) brought its powerful celebration of Black rodeo culture to Houston on Thursday with The Sweet Tooth Rodeo, a groundbreaking event held at Monumental Plaza Garibaldi.

Sweet Tooth Rodeo 2025

Big picture view:

In partnership with SP5DER, The Sweet Tooth Rodeo blended tradition, fashion, and entertainment that drew a packed crowd and high-profile guests including Ben Da Donn, Maxo Kream, and Young Thug.

Photo credit: Office Magazine

Proceeds from the Houston event will support the BPIR Foundation’s youth-focused programs that fund scholarships, wellness initiatives, and opportunities for the next generation of Black rodeo athletes.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo history

The backstory:

The organization is named after legendary African American cowboy William "Bill" Pickett. Pickett was widely recognized as the creator of steer wrestling, or "bulldogging," according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, Pickett’s pioneering spirit lives on through the rodeo that bears his name.

"Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was created 42 years ago by my deceased husband," said Valeria Howard-Cunningham, the president and producer of the BPIR. "He went to a rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He didn't see anybody that looked like him, and he did his research and found out that there were thousands of Black cowboys and cowgirls, but they were not given a platform."

That realization sparked a movement. The rodeo now tours nationally, bringing education, entertainment, and empowerment to communities across the U.S., all while preserving and promoting Black Western history.

"We travel all over the United States, educating and entertaining the community and uplifting our Black cowboys and cowgirls while they make new history," said Howard-Cunningham.

‘Houston’s so influential'

Local perspective:

SP5DER co-founder Maria Rubin said choosing Houston as the host city was intentional.

"We've done a lot in New York, and Atlanta, and LA, and we saw a growing community in Houston,' said Rubin. "I feel like Houston's overlooked a lot in the fashion community, but Houston's so influential for music, fashion, culture in general, and they had never done a {Bill Pickett} rodeo here. Once we connected, they were really excited because they wanted to bring a rodeo to Houston."

The result was a sold-out spectacle with all 3,000 tickets sold, turning the night into a milestone for Houston’s cultural and rodeo scenes.

"I think it's really special that SP5DER thought to make this event more authentic, because last year he did NYFW in New York. He said We have to come back home to Houston, where it originated, and not just doing something for his friends but making sure he's shining a light on young cowboys and cowgirls," said J Mulan, the woman who helped produce and organize the sold-out event.

Together, BPIR and SP5DER are reshaping what rodeo looks like by honoring the past, inspiring the future, and making space for Black excellence in venues across the country.