Suspect barricades in home on Twisting Vine Lane, SWAT called: HCSO

The Brief A suspect barricaded himself inside his home on Twisting Vine Lane in northwest Houston. Harris County SWAT has been called to the scene. The suspect had allegedly busted out windows and shot at a home on Bayou Forest Drive.



Harris County SWAT were called to a home in northwest Houston after a man allegedly fired a shot inside a home then barricaded himself inside.

SWAT scene at Harris County home

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Precinct 1 deputies were called to a home in the 7800 block of Bayou Forest Drive after a man allegedly busted out windows and shot at the home.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside his home in the 8600 block of Twisting Vine Lane.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown. Authorities also have not reported what his possible connection is to the original home on Bayou Forest Drive.