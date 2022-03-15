SWAT standoff at Shoreacres home prompts evacuations, mayor says

A standoff is underway in the City of Shoreacres, where a person is reportedly barricaded inside a home.

Mayor David Jennings says SWAT teams from Baytown and La Porte are on the scene in the 100 block of Baywood.

La Porte Police say around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Shoreacres PD received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Baywood. It was investigated and cleared with no action taken.

Then at 12:30 p.m., a second call was received by Shoreacres PD about possible shots fired in the same area.

The second call prompted both Shoreacres and La Porte police departments to investigate the area with heavy police presence.

Law enforcement has evacuated homes in the immediate area, including those in Bay Colony in La Porte. Roads have also been blocked off.

Mayor Jennings says there is no active shooter, but residents should avoid the area until the all clear is given.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.