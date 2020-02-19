Suspicious person call at Spring Popeye's leads to officer-involved shooting
article
HOUSTON - A suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in Spring.
Authorities responded to a suspicious person call at the Popeye’s Restaurant at Holzworth and Cypresswood.
The suspect fled and attempted to carjack a citizen.
The constable deputy engaged the suspect, at which time, the suspect pulled a knife and the deputy shot the suspect multiple times.
The scene is under investigation. Residents are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.