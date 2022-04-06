Suspects rob gaming machines at Houston convenience store

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery at a convenience store.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, March 24 around 2:45 a.m.

Officers said three unknown males, one armed with a handgun walked into the convenience store, located at the 5700 block of Tidwell.

Authorities said when they walked in, one of the suspects remained at the door while two other suspects walked up to the gaming machines at the store.

That's when, one of the suspects pulled out a long metal prying bar and started to pry open the machine in order the machine in order to access the money drawer.

While that was happening, one of the suspects walked up to the employee, who was standing behind a counter, and threatened to kill him if he did not give him the money from the register.

The suspects then fled the location with the money from both the machines and the cash drawer.

The suspects were all described as Black males, 20 to 30 years of age, 5'10" to 6'0" tall, 180 pounds to 200 pounds, wearing all black.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS.