The Houston Police Department is trying to identify two male suspects involved in an aggravated robbery against an elderly man on Sept. 22.

According to police, the two men approached a 70-year-old man outside a cell phone store in the 8700 block of Tidwell in Houston. One of the suspects suddenly punched the elderly man in the face, causing him to fall. While he was on the ground, the first suspect went through his pockets. The second suspect took the victim’s cane and hit him with it repeatedly.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Houston Police Department

The suspects stole the man’s cell phone, cash, and cigarettes before running away.

Houston police described the suspects as two Black males. One was wearing a white shirt and black shorts while the second male had on a black pullover and brown pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at Crime Stoppers.