A man shot during a money dispute last week has been left paralyzed from the waist down, according to court documents.

Cristian Maldonado has been charged with aggravated assault after being accused of shooting Yamil Hare multiple times on Sept. 24 at an apartment complex at 15155 Richmond Avenue.

Court records report Hare met Maldonado and a second person at the apartment and all three got into a dispute about a money issue. The interaction escalated when the victim allegedly and shots were fired. According to documents, video was recorded of the incident showing Maldonado shooting in the direction of Hare.

Hare was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot multiple times in both his legs and in his back, records state.

The victim also says he has known Maldonado since grade school.

Maldonado was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.