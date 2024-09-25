The Brief A man is in critical condition after a heated dispute over money turned violent at a West Houston apartment complex. Police say two residents shot him after he allegedly threatened them with a gun.



A man is in critical condition after being shot several times during a confrontation over money on Tuesday night in southwest Houston.

Authorities say it all started around 9:40 p.m. at the complex at 15155 Richmond Ave, where the man and his girlfriend met two of the apartment's residents over a money issue. Things quickly escalated when the victim reportedly threatened to kill them and pulled out a gun. The residents drew their own weapons and fired, hitting the man at least seven to eight times.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. During the chaos, a neighbor living upstairs was also hit in the wrist. He tried driving himself to the emergency room and is expected to recover.

The two residents have been detained as police continue investigating what led to the confrontation.