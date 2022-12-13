Suspected tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times.

FOX 4's Tisia Muzinga talked to family members from a home on FM 730 that had the roof ripped off their home.

Six people were inside the house as the storm came through.

One mother says she had to run into the bathroom as the storm approached.

"I was about to take a shower and I just heard a big ol' gush of wind and really, really heavy rain and then all of a sudden it was quiet for a minute. Then all of that wind picked up. I just grabbed a hold of that bar in the restroom because it shook the house. It was shaking the house really, really bad. Then I heard my mom screaming because she had my kids in the house," said Isela Gonzales.

Everyone inside the home says they are okay.

They say they have lived in Decatur for 7 years and never seen anything like it.

Decatur is just one of many areas reporting possible tornadoes and damage from this morning's storms.