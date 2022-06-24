Suspected robber shot to death in northeast Harris County while trying to flee

Officials say a man was shot to death during an alleged robbery in northeast Harris County when he tried to flee.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputy constables with Precinct 3 were called to the 9000 block of Melody Park Ln.

Based on preliminary details, an unidentified man was shot while trying to rob individuals and ran away. The man was later found and pronounced dead by investigators.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.