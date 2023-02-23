Suspected chop shop raided in Harris County, multiple arrests made
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple suspects were arrested after the Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT team raided a suspected chop shop on Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the raid occurred on the 4500 block of Hopper Road.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division said several stolen trucks and parts were located in various stages of disassembly.
Officials said some of the suspects arrested included documented gang members with firearms and drugs.